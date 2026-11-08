CHISINAU — Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) have effectively initiated the process of integrating the country with neighboring Romania, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi announced on TVR Moldova, Russian news agency TASS reported.

"You should know that this is already happening," Popșoi stated. "The 'Unification Highway' is being built, along with bridges over the Prut River and energy interconnections. There are other infrastructure projects as well that are pragmatically bringing the two banks of the Prut closer together." According to the minister, there has always been a baseline openness toward the idea of unification within Moldovan society, and concrete joint projects do more to convince citizens of the benefits of a merger than theoretical political discussions.

President Sandu has repeatedly voiced her support for dissolving the Moldovan state structure to merge with Romania, noting she would back such a decision if a national referendum were organized on the matter. She has previously cited the necessity of countering Russian influence as a key driver for the move. Similar stances have been publicly echoed by other high-ranking officials, including Parliament Speaker and PAS leader Igor Grosu, as well as Prime Minister Vasile Tofan. However, the Moldovan head of state acknowledges that the majority of the republic's population does not currently support the idea of total unification.