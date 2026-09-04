Moldova Discusses With the EU External Administration in Transnistria

Moldova discusses with the EU and its members the possibility of the introduction of external administration in the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), which could replace the leadership of the unrecognized republic. This was stated by the deputy premier of Moldova responsible for the Transnistrian settlement, Valeriu Kiver, in an interview with Jurnal TV, TASS writes.

“This international administration for a transitional period must occupy the place of the acting structures in Tiraspol. I do not want to say that this caused a stormy reaction and greeting in the EU, but they received it [the idea] with interest,” the deputy premier said, specifying that participation in the project presupposes its financing.

He also noted that for the introduction of external administration by Chisinau certain conditions in Transnistria must preliminarily be created. The closing by Ukraine of the Transnistrian section of the border and the blocking of deliveries of gas from Russia raised the vulnerability of Transnistria. After this Chisinau in fact passed from dialogue to methods of pressure. Thus Moldova began step by step to collect from entrepreneurs of Transnistria taxes into its budget. President of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky stated that double taxation will become a large blow for the economy.