One of Moldova's largest cable television operators has shut down broadcasts of 14 Russian channels, including REN TV International, Zdorovye TV, and the children's channel Da Vinci.

Another 10 channels will have their Russian-language audio track removed. Their programming schedules will be replaced by new, mostly Romanian, channels.

Moldova's leadership closed undesirable media outlets with political views that differ from those of the ruling government back in 2023. These included 13 television channels and dozens of websites. The list of banned resources includes the website and Telegram channel of the Sputnik Moldova agency, Komsomolskaya Pravda, Argumenty i Fakty, Moskovsky Komsomolets, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, and the websites of a number of local Moldovan television channels.