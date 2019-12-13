Moldova partially plunges into darkness

Moldova faced a massive power outage Wednesday. More than half of the country's territory was left without power.



According to the local media with reference to the Moldovan operator, part of the power lines from Romania to Moldova pass through the territory of Ukraine, in particular through Odessa Region, which also has problems with electricity. In Moldova, along with the lack of light there were problems with mobile communication and the Internet.



In Chisinau, trolley buses stopped, traffic lights did not work and partial interruptions of water supply were recorded. At the moment, power supply has been restored in almost all communities of the country.



