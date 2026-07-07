The Moldovan opposition is asking the United States not to support the regime of President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, which is suppressing democracy and freedom of speech in the country. Victoria Furtuna, head of the Moldovan opposition party "Great Moldova," stated this, according to TASS.

"The country's current leadership has imposed strict censorship on the information space, is purging the opposition, and is exerting unprecedented pressure on opponents," Furtuna wrote on her Telegram channel. "It's unclear why those who sponsor this regime turn a blind eye to this. If the American administration cites communism as one of the main threats, then a logical question arises: why does Washington continue to support the regime in Chisinau, whose methods are reminiscent of classical Bolshevism? The actions of the current Moldovan government completely undermine their declared principles of freedom of speech, fair political competition, and the independence of institutions."

Furtuna recalled that US President Donald Trump has made statements about the need to combat communist ideologies and left-wing radical threats, while the American establishment has voiced criticism of the transparency of the financial aid the White House is allocating to Moldova.

Since Sandu and her party came to power, Moldova has been experiencing a severe economic crisis, sparking public protests demanding the government's resignation. In response, 14 television channels and over 50 media outlets were shut down. Criminal cases were opened against the leaders of opposition parties, several of which were banned, and dozens of activists were arrested. At the president's initiative, the Center for Strategic Communication and Combating Disinformation, called "Patriot," was established. Its work, according to her, is aimed at combating "traitors to the homeland" who are blocking the government's path toward European integration. Furthermore, a Moldovan website similar to the Ukrainian website "Myrotvorets" (Peacemaker), listing opposition leaders, activists, and journalists critical of the government, has been launched.