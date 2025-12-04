3.76 BYN
Moldovan Trade Unions Call the 2026 Budget Antisocial
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A controversy is raging in Moldova over the 2026 budget. The National Trade Union Confederation has called the document antisocial and stated that it fails to take into account the interests of workers and pensioners.
The bill does not provide for sufficient increases in wages and social benefits, nor does it compensate for rising prices and inflation.
The organization emphasized that, given the declining standard of living of Moldovans, such an approach could lead to increased social tension. Trade unions are demanding an early revision of the budget and the inclusion of real measures to support the population.