Moldova's Foreign Ministry Announces Plans to Impose New Sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi has announced that the country will soon impose new sanctions against Russia and Belarus, the Sputnik Near Abroad Telegram channel informs.

Moldova's compliance rate with European sanctions currently stands at 91%, and Chisinau plans to close the remaining gap.

"We still have a small gap in the sectoral sanctions package, introduced back in 2014, which we have not joined and which affects Russia and Belarus. This gap must be closed to achieve 100% compliance. We are currently working on finding solutions and the necessary mechanisms," Popșoi stated.