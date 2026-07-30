More than 1,500 migrants swam to Ceuta, Spain

More than 1,500 people have made a pilgrimage to Europe by swimming to Spain. A state of emergency has been declared in the enclave of Ceuta. Police are overwhelmed by the influx of undocumented migrants, mostly Moroccans.

Civil Guard units, maritime rescue services, and the Red Cross are participating in the rescue operation, picking up people at sea and transporting them to Ceuta. However, local temporary accommodation centers are overcrowded, and hundreds of migrants are sleeping in the open.

Illegal migrants who arrived in the country by sea cannot be immediately returned without following special procedures.