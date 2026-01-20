3.72 BYN
More than 20 Countries Confirm Participation in Board of Peace
From 20 to 25 countries have accepted the invitation to participate in the Board of Peace, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff announced.
The signing of the founding documents will take place on January 22 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Many foreign leaders, including the head of our state, have been invited to join the international body being established by Trump. Belarus, along with Hungary, Canada, the UAE, and Morocco, has publicly confirmed their participation. Azerbaijan, Israel, and Turkey have also announced their intention to be represented in the Board. Moscow is currently studying the issue.
According to Witkoff, the United States has proposed joining the Board of Peace to both Russia and Ukraine and expects to receive consent from both sides.
The official also announced that US representatives plan to meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Davos on the evening of January 21. Witkoff and Kushner have already held talks with Russian Presidential Special Representative Dmitriev on the sidelines of the forum. On the evening of January 22, American negotiators will fly to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.