More than 20 Countries Confirm Participation in Board of Peace

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a781148-9055-4a2e-b2eb-6ddf309b9a62/conversions/be6bff73-e9c0-459c-a541-39cbd1a0d8a5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a781148-9055-4a2e-b2eb-6ddf309b9a62/conversions/be6bff73-e9c0-459c-a541-39cbd1a0d8a5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a781148-9055-4a2e-b2eb-6ddf309b9a62/conversions/be6bff73-e9c0-459c-a541-39cbd1a0d8a5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a781148-9055-4a2e-b2eb-6ddf309b9a62/conversions/be6bff73-e9c0-459c-a541-39cbd1a0d8a5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

From 20 to 25 countries have accepted the invitation to participate in the Board of Peace, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff announced.

The signing of the founding documents will take place on January 22 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Many foreign leaders, including the head of our state, have been invited to join the international body being established by Trump. Belarus, along with Hungary, Canada, the UAE, and Morocco, has publicly confirmed their participation. Azerbaijan, Israel, and Turkey have also announced their intention to be represented in the Board. Moscow is currently studying the issue.

According to Witkoff, the United States has proposed joining the Board of Peace to both Russia and Ukraine and expects to receive consent from both sides.