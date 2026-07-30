More than 60,000 children in Gaza Strip lost their parents since October 2023

Since October 2023, as a result of military action and Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, approximately 60,700 children have lost one or both parents, BelTA reports.

According to the enclave's Ministry of Health, approximately 52,000 minors have lost their fathers, nearly 6,000 have lost their mothers, and at least 2,700 children have lost both parents.

The total number of casualties from the conflict in the Gaza Strip has reached 73,335, with more than 174,000 injured.