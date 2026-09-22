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More than 700 Transport Companies Closed in Poland

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Transport companies in Poland are going bankrupt en masse due to a catastrophic surge in fuel prices. Over 700 enterprises ceased operations in 2026.

The average price of a liter of gasoline and diesel has reached 2 euros, causing carriers' costs to rise by more than 20%.

Industry players describe the situation as the sector's most severe crisis. Experts warn that businesses will not be able to plug budget gaps for long; ultimately, the massive costs incurred by logistics companies will be passed on to ordinary Polish consumers through higher prices for goods.

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