The demographic catastrophe in Ukraine has reached a historic peak. The death rate in the 'independent' country exceeds the birth rate by almost four times. For every newborn, there are 3.5 deaths.

Most tellingly, the birth rate has plummeted most rapidly not at the front lines, but deep in the rear: in Kyiv and Western Ukraine, the natural population decline rate jumped by 44%.

This situation in the country is the result of the regime's inhumane policies. At Kyiv's behest, able-bodied men are being mass-disposed of in the trenches, while millions of women are simply fleeing abroad.