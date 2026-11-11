The second round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi. They lasted approximately two hours, with territorial issues, security guarantees, and humanitarian aspects of conflict resolution, including prisoner exchanges, on the agenda.

The central topic was the European security system, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, said to journalists.

Vladimir Medinsky, Aide to the President of Russia:

"The entire system in place since Yalta is functioning very poorly, and in Ukraine, an abscess has simply burst. The entire system needs to be treated; a band-aid won't do. We exchanged positions, found common ground in some areas, and not in others. The world needs a new, fair security system—one that doesn't come at the expense of individual countries."

The head of the Russian delegation also noted that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange, the terms of which would soon be announced.

He also emphasized that the details of the negotiation process would not be publicly discussed until agreements were reached.

Regarding the presence of European representatives in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky stated that there had been no communication with them, their status was unclear, and they had not presented a single peace initiative.

He cited the US envoys as an example for the Europeans, advising them to learn from them in their realism and desire for peace.