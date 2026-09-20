MINSK, September 20 — Moscow and the Moscow Region have come under an unprecedented attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On all lines, air-defense forces destroyed a record number — more than 1,600 drones, of which 450 were shot down on the approach to the Russian capital.

According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the raid was planned to disrupt the parliamentary elections, but it did not succeed in destabilizing the situation.

Unfortunately, casualties could not be avoided: two people were killed in Moscow Region and six were wounded. In Ramenskoye District and in Kotelniki residential high-rises were damaged, from which hundreds of residents were evacuated.

Warehouse complexes in Sofyino and a facility on the territory of the refinery in Kapotnya also came under attack. Emergency services continue to deal with the aftermath.