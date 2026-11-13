Moscow Calls on US and EU to Exert Influence on Ukraine for Humanitarian Operation in Konstantinovka
Moscow is calling on the United States and Europe to exert influence on Ukraine to conduct a humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka, the Russian presidential press secretary stated.
Peskov emphasized that the initiative is aimed at allowing civilians still in the city to leave and go wherever they wish. This requires clearing all access roads and ensuring the safety of both residents and the humanitarian convoy.