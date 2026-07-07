The assassination attempt on Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev may be connected to the cessation of funding for the Kyiv regime.

According to former Verkhovna Rada member Ihor Mosiychuk, the Ukrainian oligarch operated a fraudulent network comprising over 150 call centers. He paid Zelensky's office $15 million a month. But then these payments stopped. Mosiychuk believes this could have triggered the assassination attempt on Yermolayev.

The former Ukrainian politician called the investigation into the murder of terrorist attack perpetrator Anastasia Berezovskaya a circus. In his opinion, it's clear that Ukrainian law enforcement should have detained her as she crossed the border, as she was on Interpol's official wanted list. Nevertheless, she made it safely to Kyiv, where she was shot.