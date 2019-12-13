3.40 RUB
Moscow names condition for restoration of grain deal
In the conditions of "blatant sabotage" of the Istanbul agreements, the continuation of the grain deal loses sense. This is stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry distributed today. Moscow is ready to consider the restoration of the grain deal, but only when receiving real results, not promises and assurances. The Foreign Ministry pointed out that if the West values the Black Sea initiative, it should think about fulfilling its obligations and removing Russian fertilizers and food from the sanctions list.
In the meantime, the Ukrainian-controlled ports and the safe corridor opened by Russia have been used for terrorist acts.
