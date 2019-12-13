3.42 RUB
Russia ready to negotiate
Three settlements in Donbass, Lopaskino, Shchastiye, and Luganskaya village, have come under control of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic. 440 servicemen of the AFU requested a humanitarian corridor and crossed into the territory of the Rostov Region of Russia.
Also, 42 Ukrainian border guards arrived at checkpoints in Dzhankoi and Bryansk Region. They refused to serve in the Ukrainian army. According to the Ukrainian presidential office, more than 40 people were killed in the fighting and several dozen were wounded. The self-proclaimed republics of Donbass also report civilian casualties.
Russia is ready to sit down at the negotiating table
Moscow urges Kiev to sit down at the negotiating table. According to the press service of the Russian President, the Kremlin is ready to discuss the neutral status and Ukraine's refusal to deploy weapons. Reasonable arguments are heard even from across the ocean. This is what the former adviser to Donald Trump is calling for.
We should accept the point of view not just of Putin, but of all Russia, which they have held for all 25 years. You have to accept that it makes sense. They don't want American and NATO troops at their borders. We didn't want them in Cuba, they don't want us at theirs. It all makes sense. We need to recognize that. Stop pretending like it's not a problem.
Situation in Donbass
But is official Kiev, controlled by Washington, ready to stop the bloodshed? At the moment, Ukrainian state border guards have left all units on the border with Russia, Interfax news agency reported citing the FSB. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, virtually the entire Ukrainian air defense system has been put out of action. It is also reported that the country's naval forces have been rendered unusable.
