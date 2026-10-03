German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were booed during a ceremony in Münster.

At the event Rutte was presented with the international Peace of Westphalia Prize, an award for contribution to peace and stability in Europe. The public did not approve. After the NATO secretary general received the prize, the politicians stepped onto a balcony to greet the crowd. The greeting they received was not a warm one.

Hundreds took part in the action beneath the windows of the town hall. Protesters consider it wrong to give the prize to the North Atlantic alliance, which they hold responsible for igniting military conflicts, the militarization of Europe and the escalation of international tension.