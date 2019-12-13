3.43 RUB
ICC not for trial of West and its allies - threats come to prosecutor of International Criminal Court
The story of Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan's inquiry against Israeli politicians in the Gaza Strip is gaining momentum. In an interview with CNN, he spoke about the threats he began to receive after the investigation began. In particular, he was asked to comment on a letter signed by a number of U.S. senators threatening sanctions against court officials and their families if arrest warrants were issued against Netanyahu. According to Khan, several heads of state have come out and blatantly stated that the ICC was not created to try the West and its allies. It is almost openly reported that the International Court of Justice is just another tool to promote Washington's interests in global politics.
