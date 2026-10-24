Elon Musk stated that some politicians in the US pay more attention to Ukraine than to their own country because part of American aid to Kyiv returns to the United States and is used to finance political campaigns, TASS writes.

“Part of these [allocated to Ukraine] American taxpayers’ money returns through numerous money-laundering schemes to finance political campaigns in America. That is precisely why some politicians care about Ukraine more than about America,” Musk wrote on his page on X.