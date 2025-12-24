Watch onlineTV Programm
Musk: Brussels is no longer a Belgian city

Elon Musk called Brussels a non-Belgian city. He drew attention to a curious statistic: 75% of children in Brussels are of non-European descent.

According to the American businessman, this calls into question the city's traditional national identity. Musk's words provoked a strong reaction on social media and in the media. Many users confirmed that migration flows have become uncontrollable. Meanwhile, newcomers are in no hurry to assimilate, much less find work. As a result, the social systems of host countries are bursting at the seams, unable to cope with the number of migrants.

