Billionaire Elon Musk has stated that the U.S. Agency for International Development—widely known as USAID—has for years functioned as a machine for orchestrating "color revolutions" and toppling governments deemed undesirable around the world, including in Georgia.

According to published data, Tbilisi has received over a billion dollars through the agency since 2008, with $26 million earmarked specifically for "elections and political processes." When the authorities attempted to require NGOs to disclose their funding sources, this network mobilized people for mass protests.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has already responded: Foreign Minister Bochorishvili stated that Tbilisi is the first in the world to openly address the destructive role played by American foundations.