Musk points to demographic crisis in Western countries

The world's largest economies are on the path to extinction, stated Elon Musk. The American businessman noted on the social media platform X that in 21 EU countries, the death rate already exceeds the birth rate. This was his comment on recent UN statistics.

Musk is convinced that if current trends continue, Western nations are on a direct path to complete extinction. According to the analysis, the worst indicators are in South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Spain.