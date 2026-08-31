Elon Musk has in effect given a green light to the use of his satellite network Starlink for strikes of Ukrainian drones deep into Russia. However, he shifted the final sanction onto the authorities of the United States.

According to information of the publication Financial Times, in a conversation with a former Ukrainian minister of defense the billionaire confirmed readiness to lift technical restrictions, but clearly made it understood that the go-ahead must be given by the White House.

American business is not against an expansion of the scale of the conflict, yet tries to hide its direct participation behind a formal coordination of political procedures in Washington.