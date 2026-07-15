Musk’s Bold Endorsement: Marine Le Pen Is France’s Final Chance

Elon Musk believes that Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally parliamentary faction who has announced her intention to participate in the 2027 French presidential election, is the republic’s last hope, according to TASS.

“She is France’s last hope,” Musk shared his opinion on X.

His reaction came in response to a post by a social media user who highlighted the rapid rise in Le Pen’s approval ratings over the past four years. The user cited survey data showing that before the 2022 presidential election, Le Pen’s approval rating was 23%, while this year it has risen to 36%.

Earlier, the Paris Court of Appeal reduced Marine Le Pen’s ban on participating in elections to 15 months, effectively lifting the restriction. The court also reduced her prison sentence in the parliamentary assistants case to three years, with two years suspended, and ordered her to wear an electronic tracking device for one year.

Following a party meeting, Le Pen announced that she would run in the 2027 French presidential election.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for 18 April 2027.