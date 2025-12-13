3.70 BYN
Mutual trade within CIS increases by 20% over past four years
The economic component in the CIS is growing. This is facilitated, including, by the active participation of Belarus. As a founding member of the Commonwealth of Independent States, our country has always advocated for intensified cooperation within the integration association and for expanding areas of interaction, from politics to culture.
"The foundation of cooperation within the CIS is also developing in law enforcement and security areas. There are 17 relevant sectoral agencies. Thanks to close cooperation, we were able to suppress transnational crime at the dawn of the CIS. The coordinated work of law enforcement agencies allows us to monitor the situation and develop new forms and methods of preventative action against drug trafficking, terrorism, and illegal migration," Igor Petrishenko, First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS noted.
The CIS comprises 16% of the world's territory, and its market capacity exceeds 280 million people. And over the past four years, mutual trade within the Commonwealth has grown by almost 20%.