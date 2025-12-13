Mutual trade within CIS increases by 20% over past four years

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/728f0e3a-aa5b-483f-87e8-f229a1893e34/conversions/c24f9ae4-4310-4e88-b16b-d936f8109585-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/728f0e3a-aa5b-483f-87e8-f229a1893e34/conversions/c24f9ae4-4310-4e88-b16b-d936f8109585-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/728f0e3a-aa5b-483f-87e8-f229a1893e34/conversions/c24f9ae4-4310-4e88-b16b-d936f8109585-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/728f0e3a-aa5b-483f-87e8-f229a1893e34/conversions/c24f9ae4-4310-4e88-b16b-d936f8109585-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The economic component in the CIS is growing. This is facilitated, including, by the active participation of Belarus. As a founding member of the Commonwealth of Independent States, our country has always advocated for intensified cooperation within the integration association and for expanding areas of interaction, from politics to culture.

"The foundation of cooperation within the CIS is also developing in law enforcement and security areas. There are 17 relevant sectoral agencies. Thanks to close cooperation, we were able to suppress transnational crime at the dawn of the CIS. The coordinated work of law enforcement agencies allows us to monitor the situation and develop new forms and methods of preventative action against drug trafficking, terrorism, and illegal migration," Igor Petrishenko, First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS noted.