3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Men fleeing Ukraine
Ukrainians have to pay with their own lives for the pro-Western policy of the authorities. They are fleeing from the country as they can even under the guise of meat. 16 people tried to leave the "non-independent" in a truck with frozen beef, which was taken to Moldova. In addition, near Odessa stopped a truck with a record batch - 42 evaders in the back.
It is reported that the detainees are sent to the 28th brigade of the AFU. The organizers of illegal transportation fugitives paid from 6 to 8 thousand euros. Meanwhile, the business on the illegal export of men received a new incentive.
Zelensky signed the law on the extension of martial law in Ukraine until November 9, 2024. Demobilization, meanwhile, remains an unresolved issue. Despite mass discontent and protests by the relatives of soldiers, Kiev does not plan to release people from the front so far.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All