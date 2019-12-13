PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Estonian Interior Ministry calls for split in church

Official Tallinn proposes to go the way of Ukrainian schismatics. As it was stated by the Estonian Interior Ministry, the agency expects that the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate will recognize the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church as heresy and break relations with it. The Moscow Patriarchate believes that the Estonian Interior Ministry intends to drive believers into the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Constantinople and destroy the existing church.

