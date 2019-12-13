3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Estonian Interior Ministry calls for split in church
Official Tallinn proposes to go the way of Ukrainian schismatics. As it was stated by the Estonian Interior Ministry, the agency expects that the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate will recognize the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church as heresy and break relations with it. The Moscow Patriarchate believes that the Estonian Interior Ministry intends to drive believers into the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Constantinople and destroy the existing church.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All