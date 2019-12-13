Against the backdrop of huge tragedy in Syria and Turkey Zelensky makes clownish trip across Europe begging for weapons



The idea is that now no one will announce the true number of victims. There is only one reason — the elections in Turkey. Erdogan is probably one of the few leaders of NATO countries today who pursues a self-sufficient policy. With one eye, he looks closely at the movements of his Alliance comrades, and with the other he looks more and more closely at the East. In its current political situation, Turkey does not intend to turn its back on Russia, moreover it does not allow Sweden to join NATO, but is eager to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the SCO, as we know, is a powerful competitor for the West, including an economic one. In other words, Erdogan is becoming a less and less tolerable political figure. And the issue of weakening his power by hook or by crook is being discussed more and more actively.



Iqbal Durre, Kurdish-Turkish political scientist, PhD in history:

In general, Turkey is facing very difficult times not only in terms of economy, but also in terms of politics. Turkey has always had to balance between West and East during its history. Turkey cannot abandon its relations with the countries of Asia and the East, and with Russia and Belarus. This balance is historically very important for Turkey.



Against the background of a tragedy common to Syria and Turkey, orientalists are coming to a common conclusion. For Ankara and Damascus, this is a chance to come closer together and resolve the overall crisis.



After all, these are people of the East; for them, faith is much higher than politics. Now imagine for a moment: if Damascus and Ankara follow the path of political rapprochement and consolidate the problem that has long plagued Syrian territory, will the conflict in the Middle East be extinguished?



