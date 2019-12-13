3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Against the backdrop of huge tragedy in Syria and Turkey Zelensky makes clownish trip across Europe begging for weapons
The West, on the other hand, is openly and cynically politicizing the situation against the background of the earthquake. There is no humanism towards Syria - it remains disrespectful to Western philanthropists. They say that the country should cooperate with the international community to get something.
In Turkey, the pro-American forces hype trying to sway the situation before the elections. They push the point that such amount of destruction and casualties was caused by corruption and violations of quality standards in the construction industry. The tectonic plate under Turkey has moved by a very significant three meters - in other words, the scale of the seismic event is huge, and Erdogan is not to blame for it.
And against all this background, there is another Ukrainian voyage to Europe: London-Paris-Brussels. Zelensky suddenly arrived again to ask for hardware and funds. The fact is that Turkey has requested assistance from NATO.
This means that some of the resources that Zelensky previously counted on will be used to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Political seismology in Ekaterina Tikhomirova’s program.
That was the day when the earth opened. High-rise buildings were knocked down like a house of cards. And behind each of this reinforced concrete slab, there are human lives, children's lives.
More than 60 countries are providing assistance to victims in Turkey. A Belarusian special flight also flew there. But this is a tragedy that, unfortunately, is mixed with politics. They provide assistance in different ways and not without a grudge.
Immediately after the earthquake, the situation in Turkey began to deteriorate. Western media flew in like vultures — they say that houses were built of poor quality, builders saved on everything, including safety. They started helping people late.
The idea is that now no one will announce the true number of victims. There is only one reason — the elections in Turkey. Erdogan is probably one of the few leaders of NATO countries today who pursues a self-sufficient policy. With one eye, he looks closely at the movements of his Alliance comrades, and with the other he looks more and more closely at the East. In its current political situation, Turkey does not intend to turn its back on Russia, moreover it does not allow Sweden to join NATO, but is eager to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the SCO, as we know, is a powerful competitor for the West, including an economic one. In other words, Erdogan is becoming a less and less tolerable political figure. And the issue of weakening his power by hook or by crook is being discussed more and more actively.
Iqbal Durre, Kurdish-Turkish political scientist, PhD in history:
In general, Turkey is facing very difficult times not only in terms of economy, but also in terms of politics. Turkey has always had to balance between West and East during its history. Turkey cannot abandon its relations with the countries of Asia and the East, and with Russia and Belarus. This balance is historically very important for Turkey.
Against the background of a tragedy common to Syria and Turkey, orientalists are coming to a common conclusion. For Ankara and Damascus, this is a chance to come closer together and resolve the overall crisis.
After all, these are people of the East; for them, faith is much higher than politics. Now imagine for a moment: if Damascus and Ankara follow the path of political rapprochement and consolidate the problem that has long plagued Syrian territory, will the conflict in the Middle East be extinguished?
Iqbal Durre, Kurdish-Turkish political scientist, PhD in history:
In general, the tragedy unites people and countries. Now political differences must be relegated to the background. Forget about them altogether, make peace. This is a very good reason. By the way, Turkey is already opening border crossings between Syria and Turkey, which were previously closed, so that humanitarian aid could reach Syria more quickly there. This is also a good sign.
As for helping Syria, we are facing certain problems. Is this safe for rescuers? Is it safe even for survivors? Will the parties to the conflict cooperate with the international community?
In other words, if Syria wants the powers of this world to help, it must be obedient.
The most cynical refusal to help the Syrian people came from overseas. Paul Massaro, adviser to the US Helsinki Commission, called on all Washington's allies not to give Syria a cent. However, cents are now being spent not on rescue, but on war.
Amid a great tragedy, there is clowning in Europe.
Zelensky is making trip about European capitals, begging for arms, being afraid that everyone will forget about him because of the earthquake in Turkey. If he were allowed to perform on the ruins in Turkey, there is no doubt he would perform there as well.
Patrick Wintour, The Guardian editor:
Zelensky realizes that in a year he will have to somehow keep the topic of the conflict in Ukraine in the spotlight of Western minds. Earthquakes, domestic politics and music awards compete for the news agenda. Vladimir Zelensky has many extraordinary showman skills, but one of them is his unique ability to appeal to the mentality of the nation.
Lyrics from the song:
Such singers are honored everywhere and gold flows like a river to meet us. We stopped at your place for an hour
Privyet, Bonjour, Hello!
Well then, come on, show your love for us
How lucky you guys are!
Come on, all of you, pay attention
You better applaud, clap your hands for us.
The tour is aimed to make the European audience forget about the Turkish-Syrian aftershocks. This is cynical European acting in all its glory. While some are providing assistance and pulling equipment with humanitarian aid, others are preventing this assistance, or arranging voyages so as not to disappear from screens and covers against the background of the tragedy, while equipping the war with guns for new victims.
In Turkey, a father holds by the hand his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, crushed by a slab.
And this Syrian girl's mother didn't even have time to hold her to her breast. She gave her life under the rubble in Aleppo and passed away. These are the eyes of a Syrian girl trying to comfort her little brother.
Turkey. A 13-year-old boy is rescued from the rubble. For 55 hours he wouldn't let go of his pet parakeet. Such a touching care for a little brother or pet. We adults should have such wide-open eyes and such love for such a fragile world.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All