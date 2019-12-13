PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Powerful explosion thunders on main square of Kharkov

A a powerful explosion was fired on the main square of Kharkov on March 1. The members of the Nazi Azov battalion were supposed to gather here.

On February 28, the Ukrainian pilot Oksanchenko was shot down and killed. He is considered to be the man who started the conflict in Donbass in 2014 by launching an infamous missile attack on the square in Luhansk, which killed women and children.

Meanwhile, the uncontrolled distribution of weapons has given way to deplorable consequences. Yesterday, an Israeli man was shot dead by unknown gunmen: he was trying to escape from Kiev and was killed at a checkpoint while his documents were being checked. The weapons are not just distributed virtually uncontrollably, they are purposefully handed over to the criminal element. Zelensky ordered the bandits to be released from prisons and armed so that they could redeem themselves by defending their homeland. In Kherson, one could see the results of such "defense": people with weapons made a raid on houses and robbed apartment after the apartment.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All