On February 28, the Ukrainian pilot Oksanchenko was shot down and killed. He is considered to be the man who started the conflict in Donbass in 2014 by launching an infamous missile attack on the square in Luhansk, which killed women and children.

Meanwhile, the uncontrolled distribution of weapons has given way to deplorable consequences. Yesterday, an Israeli man was shot dead by unknown gunmen: he was trying to escape from Kiev and was killed at a checkpoint while his documents were being checked. The weapons are not just distributed virtually uncontrollably, they are purposefully handed over to the criminal element. Zelensky ordered the bandits to be released from prisons and armed so that they could redeem themselves by defending their homeland. In Kherson, one could see the results of such "defense": people with weapons made a raid on houses and robbed apartment after the apartment.