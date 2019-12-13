Illegal drone assembly activity stopped on border with Poland

A clandestine workshop for the production of drones was found on the border with Poland. In the course of realization of operational information border guards inspected non-residential premises in the suburbs of Brest and found 7 unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft type, antennas, batteries, control panels, thermal imager and other components. All the items belong to three citizens of Belarus. An administrative process has been initiated. Operative-search activities are carried out to establish all the facts of illegal activities of the attackers. On April 1, import, storage, circulation, operation and manufacture of drones and use of airspace without proper authorization is prohibited in Belarus. The illegal maintenance and use of drones in the border zone is unacceptable.