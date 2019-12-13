Cuba celebrates Liberation Day

Today Cuba is celebrating the Liberation Day. The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Cubans on this national holiday. According to the head of state, for decades Cuba has been under pressure from the collective West, and thanks to its firm position it has rightfully acquired the authority and respect of the majority of countries. The Belarusian leader is convinced that the multifaceted cooperation will continue developing successfully, which will make an important contribution to the well-being of the two peoples.