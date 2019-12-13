Unrest breaks out in Cuba

The situation is being deliberately escalated in Cuba. Just a few dozen of aggressive activists with anti-government slogans and American flags took to the streets there. They tried to gather a crowd, attacked police officers, smashed cars and wanted to break into government offices.

The mayor of Miami immediately called on the U.S. government to launch a so-called "humanitarian intervention" in Cuba. And, naturally at the same moment Biden said that America supports the right of the Cuban people to peacefully protest. The familiar wording, isn’t it? So, this is another attempt by Washington to stage a "color revolution". This is exactly the position taken by official Havana. Supporters of the government have already taken to the streets. Mass actions in support of the authorities were held in the largest cities of the country. But that probably doesn't matter to anyone either in Europe, or in the USA.