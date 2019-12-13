А. Lukashenko sends condolences to relatives and friends of plane crew that crashed near Irkutsk

A second black box was found at the site of the crash near Irkutsk: 9 people were on board.

Two black boxes were found at the crash site near Irkutsk. According to more accurate data, there were 9 people on board of crashed An-12. The bodies and remains of seven people were found. There were three citizens of Belarus, as well as Russians and Ukrainians among the dead. Rescuers are still working at the crash site. The preliminary priority cause of the crash was icing of the rudder and wing mechanics.



А. Lukashenko sent condolences to relatives and friends of the crew of the crashed plane near Irkutsk



On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, the President has sent sincere words of condolence and support to the families of the victims. Alexander Lukashenko wished them courage and fortitude in this difficult time.







Department of Aviation of Belarus suspended the operation of AN-12

The staff of the company Belavia also expressed their condolences. The Department of Aviation of Belarus decided to temporarily suspend the commercial operation of the AN-12 during the investigation.