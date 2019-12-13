3.42 RUB
Seismic activity on Earth growing
Seismologists report that on April 3 and 4, a record number of earthquakes with a magnitude above 5 was registered.
The most powerful among them were the Taiwan earthquakes, where tremors reached a magnitude of 7, as well as earthquakes in the Mariana Islands, Bangladesh and the Tonga archipelago. At the same time, the exceptional seismic activity is not decreasing, although it has not yet shown a threatening increase. But now earthquakes are being recorded in places where they have not been encountered before: for example, a meeting of the UN Security Council was interrupted due to tremors of almost 5 points.
American newspapers also report that the epicenter of the 5-point earthquake was located exactly under the golf course in the state of New Jersey, where Donald Trump was playing. Scientists can not name the reasons for the increase in seismic activity. They are also unable to predict the development of the situation.
