Petition with demand to bring back Victory Day posted on Zelensky's website
An electronic petition demanding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to retain Victory Day on May 9 as a state holiday was registered Thursday on the head of state's website, TASS reported.
"Veterans, home front workers, victims of concentration camps are gone, the generation is gone, only one thing remains - the memory of hard battles, hard work and the Great Victory. The cancellation of the celebration of May 9 in Ukraine is another attempt to implement the idea of a total dismantling of historical memory. This should not be allowed!" - The text of the petition, published on the website of the Ukrainian head of state, reads.
In this connection, the author of the petition notes that May 9 in Ukraine should remain an official holiday and a non-working day.
