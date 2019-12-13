Panic reigns in Ukrainian cities and the capital city of Kiev. The weapons that had been handed out the day before (even without documents) are now working against the Ukrainians. The SBU, the military, the Interior Ministry, and ordinary citizens are constantly fighting among themselves. There is no identification of who is an insider and who is an outsider. This is what another unpopular measure by the authorities has resulted in.



Looters rampant in Kiev and Kharkov



Thirty-five Kiev citizens were wounded including two children. These are the first "fruits" of the uncontrolled distribution of weapons to all comers. Gangs of looters armed to the teeth are now operating in the streets. They have already looted dozens of stores while people are forced to stand in queues for bread. Two loaves are given to one person.



