Hundreds of protesters take to streets of Buenos Aires against Argentina's bid to join NATO

"NATO - will never be on our side!" - Under this slogan, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Buenos Aires in response to the Argentine leadership's proposal to become a global partner of NATO. President Javier Milei, who came to power in Argentina, has in fact labeled the United States and Israel as his closest foreign policy allies.

Tamara Lally, protester:

“Argentina should end its partnership with NATO. Why? NATO is occupying our territory in the south, the Malvinas Islands have been occupied for over 200 years. Argentina should not buy weapons and airplanes from NATO. NATO is our enemy also because it is the enemy of Palestine and will never be on our side.”