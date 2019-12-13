PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Military exercises start in south of Lithuania

The military exercise "Strong Wolf 2024-1" of the commanders of the motorized infantry brigade "Iron Wolf" has started in the south of Lithuania. The maneuvers started on Sunday and will last a week. Personnel will be trained to plan and execute defensive operations, while commanders will be trained to make the necessary decisions given the situation. In total, more than 800 servicemen and 100 units of military equipment will be involved in the exercises.

