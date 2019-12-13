Last power unit at Zaporizhzhia NPP shut down

The sixth unit of Zaporizhzhya NPP has been stopped. This was reported to TASS correspondent by the head of the NGO "We are with Russia," Vladimir Rogov.



"Around 03:45, the sixth unit was stopped," said the head of the NGO. Earlier, head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional State Administration Yevgeny Balitsky said that due to constant shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a complete shutdown of the Zaporizhzhya NPP is not ruled out.



