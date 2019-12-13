3.43 RUB
Terrorist attack prevented at Zaporozhye NPP
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Russian special services prevented a terrorist attack at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, RIA Novosti reported.
"The Ukrainian neo-Nazi forces continue to fire Western weapons at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a global catastrophe," Patrushev said Thursday at a meeting of secretaries of the CIS security councils in Moscow. "I must say that we have received information that our special services prevented a terrorist act at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the secretary of the Russian Security Service added.
