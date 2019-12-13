Vicar of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra put under house arrest for 2 months

Attempt to take away the faith was made in Ukraine. Vicar of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra was sent under house arrest for two months with wearing a bracelet. He was already kicked away from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Metropolitan Pavel said that the court decision was nothing more than a "political order". There are no communications, no heat, no light, no mug or spoon where he will serve his sentence.

In addition, the court banned the metropolitan from communicating with believers. The Ukrainian Security Service accused him of inciting religious hatred and justifying Russia's actions in Ukraine. Footage of the girl kneeling and praying near the Lavra, while Ukrainian "activists" were dancing around, appeared on the Net.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to Kiev's mockery of Orthodoxy

"The Fool's Day was held in Kiev with a large scale. Zelensky, the court and the crowd - all raging during the Lent," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the situation. Maria Zakharova noted, "Orthodoxy is being raped, derided and mocked before our eyes. The civilized nations remain silent."