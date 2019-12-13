EstLink 1 submarine electric cable between Finland and Estonia disrupted

The EstLink 1 submarine electric cable between Finland and Estonia has been disrupted, reports BELTA with reference to Baltnews.

It is assumed that the disruption of electricity transmission through this cable is due to an ordinary malfunction.

According to TASS, the failure on a section of the EstLink 1 submarine cable was confirmed by Finnish power grid operator Fingrid. "The EstLink 1 DC link between Finland and Estonia was disconnected from the grid on January 5 at 11.17 a.m. At the time of the outage, the power transmitted over the link from Estonia to Finland was 50 MW," an official statement on Fingrid's website said.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.