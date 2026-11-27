Residents of the Estonian Narva fear that the city will wither away following the decision by authorities in Tallinn to completely close the border with Russia, effective December 1.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, this hasty move by the government jeopardizes the entire regional economy, which for years has been built around tourism and servicing of transit traffic.

Locals warn that unless Estonia and the European Union provide urgent compensation through large-scale investments, the city’s hospitality and restaurant sectors face inevitable collapse. Meanwhile, the government has indicated that it will not reconsider these restrictions—which are devastating for the region—for at least another six months.