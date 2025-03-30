National Mourning Declared in Myanmar Following Devastating Earthquake

Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing declared a week of national mourning in response to the loss of over 1,700 lives due to a catastrophic earthquake. This was reported by BELTA, referencing MRTV.

"In light of the human casualties, the days from March 31 to April 6 have been designated as mourning days at the national level. During this time, the national flag should be flown at half-mast," stated Min Aung Hlaing's decree.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that millions of children are now at risk following the earthquake, exacerbating an already severe humanitarian crisis, as reported by TASS. The organization urged the international community to "act swiftly to support efforts to save the lives of children and families." UNICEF also called for urgent funding to ramp up vital support for children and families affected by the earthquake, including access to clean water, medical care, protection, psychosocial support, and education in emergencies.

The fund reminded that even before the earthquake, "over 6.5 million children were in need of assistance." International humanitarian response programs remain "critically underfunded." According to UNICEF, less than 10% of the requested support from the global community for children's needs in 2025 has been received to date.