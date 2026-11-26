The defense against a mythical 'threat from the East' has turned into a very real disaster for the people of Lithuania. In the Prienai district, local residents are complaining about roads left in ruins following NATO military exercises.

Heavy armored vehicles have effectively plowed up the local village roads, and there are reports that they even encroached onto private property. According to the head of the local community, the road has been completely destroyed, and residents are skeptical that the military will ever restore it. The district mayor has acknowledged the extent of the damage but claims his hands are tied—full-scale repairs have been postponed until spring.

Meanwhile, the maneuvers themselves—involving 6,000 troops and hundreds of armored vehicles—are set to continue until December 3. With the withdrawal of these columns still to come, the local population faces a long winter of trudging through the mud churned up by German tank tracks.