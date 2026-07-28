NATO Battle Group Practices Land-Based Troop Deployment Scenario in Lithuania

NATO's latest exercise is underway on its eastern flank. This time, a multinational battlegroup led by a German brigade practiced an emergency troop deployment scenario.

The maneuvers involved approximately 80 heavy wheeled and tracked vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. According to the exercise plan, the military equipment departed from its base in Münster, Germany, crossed into Poland, and arrived at training grounds in Lithuania.

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense stated that the official goal of these large-scale exercises was to demonstrate the alliance's high military mobility and readiness for collective defense.