NATO clarifies Mark Rutte's statement on deaths of 4 U.S. soldiers during exercises in Lithuania

NATO clarified the comments of Secretary General Mark Rutte, who said on March 26 that four American soldiers, missing during the exercises in Lithuania, had died. This is stated in the Associated Press, BelTA writes.

"The search is ongoing," NATO said in a post on social platform X. "We regret any confusion about remarks Secretary General Mark Rutte delivered on this today. He was referring to emerging news reports and not confirming the fate of the four soldiers, which is still unknown."

While delivering a lecture in Warsaw, Rutte told reporters that he had received news of the deaths of the four soldiers and that his thoughts were now with their families and with the United States. "This is still early news, so we don't know the details. This is really terrible news and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones."

On the evening of March 26, U.S. President Donald Trump, when asked by reporters if he had been informed about the missing soldiers, replied, "No, I have not."

The U.S. Army meanwhile declared that the armored vehicle carrying the four American soldiers during a training exercise had been found submerged in a body of water.

TASS cited a Pentagon spokesman as saying that he could not confirm the information about the death of four soldiers at the exercises in Lithuania. "The search of the missing soldiers is ongoing,” the agency's interlocutor said.