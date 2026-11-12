NATO Command Post Exercises Take Place in Vilnius

A NATO strategic command post exercise is underway in Vilnius to simulate a large-scale energy crisis in Northeastern Europe. More than 100 representatives from Alliance and partner countries are participating. The exercise is being organized by relevant NATO agencies in conjunction with the European Commission's research center.

The main objective is to test the resilience of the energy systems of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Finland. According to the exercise scenario, participants simulate major disruptions to power grids and gas pipelines and assess the risk of a blackout spreading to neighboring countries.

During the command post exercise, military, civilian authorities, and energy suppliers coordinate joint actions to protect critical infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted resource supplies. The organizers are keeping the list of simulated targets and the exact incident scenario confidential.